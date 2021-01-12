Diversified Trust Co Grows Position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 1.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 38.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 20,216 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 136.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

ARGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Argo Group International from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Argo Group International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

ARGO opened at $44.58 on Tuesday. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $70.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.09.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $489.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.10 million. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.