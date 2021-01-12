Diversified Trust Co Cuts Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,307 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,115,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Hilltop during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Hilltop by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 22,957 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hilltop during the 3rd quarter valued at $681,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Hilltop by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 154,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 9,443 shares during the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Hilltop from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilltop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

HTH opened at $29.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.90. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $29.36.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.80. Hilltop had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $604.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

