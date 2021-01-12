Diversified Trust Co Buys 649 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,495,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Woodstock Corp lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $155.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $158.94.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.61%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,529,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.92.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

