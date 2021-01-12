Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 109,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 16,020 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 35,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $56.98 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.43.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.92.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

