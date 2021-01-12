Diversified Trust Co Acquires 709 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,897 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $205,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 16.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

Shares of IBOC stock opened at $40.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.52. International Bancshares Co. has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $43.47.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 7.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of International Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.