Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) (DIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on January 29th

Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) (TSE:DIV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0167 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of TSE DIV traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.49. 44,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.29, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.32. Diversified Royalty Corp. has a 52 week low of C$1.17 and a 52 week high of C$3.44. The company has a market cap of C$300.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.98.

Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) (TSE:DIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$8.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diversified Royalty Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Haber sold 94,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.24, for a total transaction of C$212,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$241,651.20.

Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) Company Profile

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

