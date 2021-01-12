Diversified Gas & Oil (OTCMKTS:DGOCF) Shares Down 5.7%

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (OTCMKTS:DGOCF)’s share price traded down 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.65. 29,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 127% from the average session volume of 12,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

About Diversified Gas & Oil (OTCMKTS:DGOCF)

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in approximately 8 million acres located in Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

