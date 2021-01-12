Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DVCR) Major Shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc Purchases 58,777 Shares

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DVCR) major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc purchased 58,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $213,948.28. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Osmium Partners, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Osmium Partners, Llc acquired 138,641 shares of Diversicare Healthcare Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $422,855.05.

On Monday, November 2nd, Osmium Partners, Llc acquired 60,795 shares of Diversicare Healthcare Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $167,794.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS DVCR traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.82. 22,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,495. Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $4.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.16 million, a PE ratio of 382.38 and a beta of 0.66.

Diversicare Healthcare Services (OTCMKTS:DVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Diversicare Healthcare Services had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $117.97 million for the quarter.

Diversicare Healthcare Services Company Profile

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc provides post-acute care services to skilled nursing centers, patients, and residents primarily in the Southeast, Midwest, and Southwest United States. The company offers skilled nursing health care services, including nutrition, recreational therapy, social, housekeeping, and laundry services; the delivery of ancillary medical services at the nursing centers; rehabilitation therapy services, such as audiology, speech, occupational, and physical therapies; and medical supplies, nutritional support, infusion therapies, and related clinical services.

