Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.42

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.42 and last traded at $35.20, with a volume of 14960 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.13.

DISCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Discovery from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, September 28th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Discovery in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.63.

Get Discovery alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.54.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $15,735,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,359 shares in the company, valued at $22,526,340.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Discovery by 232.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Discovery by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. 37.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.