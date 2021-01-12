Digital Gold Market Cap Achieves $825,369.94 (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. During the last week, Digital Gold has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digital Gold has a total market cap of $825,369.94 and $1.06 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Gold token can currently be purchased for approximately $61.00 or 0.00176396 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Gold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00023994 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00111563 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00258723 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00064316 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00061243 BTC.

About Digital Gold

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,176 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,531 tokens. Digital Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin . Digital Gold’s official website is gold.storage

Buying and Selling Digital Gold

Digital Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.