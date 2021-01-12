Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Trading Up 16.7%

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY)’s stock price was up 16.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.07. Approximately 26,354,465 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 22,204,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.
The stock has a market capitalization of $82.19 million, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.08.
Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. Digital Ally had a negative net margin of 56.38% and a negative return on equity of 135.21%. The business had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Digital Ally in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Ally in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Digital Ally in the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Digital Ally by 1,456.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 476,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.17% of the company’s stock.
Digital Ally Company Profile (NASDAQ:DGLY)
Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points.
