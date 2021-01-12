Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Trading Up 16.7%

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY)’s stock price was up 16.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.07. Approximately 26,354,465 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 22,204,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $82.19 million, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. Digital Ally had a negative net margin of 56.38% and a negative return on equity of 135.21%. The business had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter.

In other Digital Ally news, CEO Stanton E. Ross sold 119,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $287,296.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,265,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,050,819. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stanton E. Ross sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,265,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 163,396 shares of company stock worth $393,717 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Digital Ally in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Ally in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Digital Ally in the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Digital Ally by 1,456.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 476,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Ally Company Profile (NASDAQ:DGLY)

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points.

