Diamond Platform Token Hits Market Capitalization of $3.28 Million (DPT)

Diamond Platform Token (CURRENCY:DPT) traded 18% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Diamond Platform Token has a market cap of $3.28 million and approximately $3,350.00 worth of Diamond Platform Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diamond Platform Token token can now be bought for about $1.90 or 0.00005411 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and LocalTrade. In the last week, Diamond Platform Token has traded up 98.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00040616 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00035712 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.35 or 0.00319584 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,363.20 or 0.03877741 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00013827 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Diamond Platform Token

Diamond Platform Token (CRYPTO:DPT) is a token. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Diamond Platform Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,722,890 tokens. The Reddit community for Diamond Platform Token is /r/cdiamondcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond Platform Token’s official website is cdiamondcoin.com . Diamond Platform Token’s official Twitter account is @delivererspower . The official message board for Diamond Platform Token is medium.com/Cdiamondcoin

Diamond Platform Token Token Trading

Diamond Platform Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LocalTrade and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond Platform Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond Platform Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond Platform Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

