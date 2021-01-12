Diaceutics PLC (DXRX.L) (LON:DXRX) Trading 1% Higher

Diaceutics PLC (DXRX.L) (LON:DXRX) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 152 ($1.99) and last traded at GBX 148.50 ($1.94). 41,973 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 54,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147 ($1.92).

The company has a market cap of £124.84 million and a PE ratio of 33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 22.72 and a current ratio of 23.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 129.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 143.74.

Diaceutics PLC (DXRX.L) Company Profile (LON:DXRX)

Diaceutics Plc provides data, data analytics, and implementation services for pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It offers diagnostic landscape services, such as patient journey, lab mapping, diagnostic regulation, turnaround time, and sample availability analysis services; diagnostic tracking services, including lab tracking, patient insights, and physician segmentation services; and diagnostic payers research, diagnostic clinical landscape, integrated mapping research, buying process research, and testers/non-testers research services.

