DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Price Down 4.5%

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)’s share price fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $363.17 and last traded at $370.64. 1,391,603 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 1,260,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $388.09.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DXCM. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.49.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $500.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.22 million. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.99, for a total transaction of $344,190.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,685,846.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.82, for a total transaction of $396,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,153.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,579 shares of company stock worth $17,305,761 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in DexCom by 335.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 248 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 27.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 25.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,036 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 14.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,583 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

