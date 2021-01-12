Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY)

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LGRDY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Legrand from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Legrand in a report on Friday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Legrand from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Legrand alerts:

OTCMKTS LGRDY traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $19.49. The stock had a trading volume of 35,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,401. Legrand has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $19.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average of $16.51.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; and UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.