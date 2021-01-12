DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) versus Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Head to Head Analysis

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) and Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares DermTech and Renalytix AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DermTech -577.75% -65.00% -58.37% Renalytix AI N/A N/A N/A

46.7% of DermTech shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of DermTech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DermTech and Renalytix AI’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DermTech $3.36 million 195.83 -$19.69 million ($2.81) -11.95 Renalytix AI N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Renalytix AI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DermTech.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for DermTech and Renalytix AI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DermTech 0 0 5 0 3.00 Renalytix AI 0 1 1 0 2.50

DermTech presently has a consensus price target of $22.33, indicating a potential downside of 33.49%. Renalytix AI has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.51%. Given Renalytix AI’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Renalytix AI is more favorable than DermTech.

Summary

DermTech beats Renalytix AI on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions. It also provides Nevome test, an adjunctive reflex test for the PLA; and adhesive skin sample collection kits, as well as gene expression assays for the Th1, Th2, IFN-gamma, and Th17 inflammatory pathways. The company is also developing non-melanoma skin cancer diagnostic and non-melanoma skin cancer risk assessment products. The company sells its products primarily to pathology and oncology practitioners. DermTech, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Renalytix AI Company Profile

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score. Renalytix AI plc has a license agreement with Mount Sinai Health System to develop and commercialize licensed products in connection with the application of artificial intelligence for the diagnosis of kidney disease; Joslin Diabetes Center, Inc. for developing and commercializing products for diagnosing and predicting kidney disease using biomarkers; and Kantaro Biosciences LLC for developing and commercializing laboratory tests for the detection of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2. Its products are used in kidney disease diagnosis and prognosis, clinical care, patient stratification for drug clinical trials, and drug target discovery. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

