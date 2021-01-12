DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Major Shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp Buys 200,000 Shares

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

DermTech stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.58. The stock had a trading volume of 644,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,271. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.96. DermTech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $40.66. The firm has a market cap of $658.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 0.60.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million. As a group, research analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DMTK has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of DermTech in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DMTK. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of DermTech by 25,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of DermTech by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. 46.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

