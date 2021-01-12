Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRNDF) Short Interest Update

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRNDF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, a growth of 326.1% from the December 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
OTCMKTS VRNDF opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.43. Delta 9 Cannabis has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.62.
Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile
Further Reading: Index Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.