Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DLVHF. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

DLVHF traded down $6.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $159.00. 3,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,234. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $171.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.89 and a 200 day moving average of $119.60.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

