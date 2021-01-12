Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2021 // Comments off

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DLVHF. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

DLVHF traded down $6.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $159.00. 3,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,234. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $171.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.89 and a 200 day moving average of $119.60.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF)

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.