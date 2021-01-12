Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Short Interest Update

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, an increase of 2,029.6% from the December 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 429,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DYLLF opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. Deep Yellow has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37.

Deep Yellow Limited operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile Uranium project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2.

