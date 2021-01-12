Decentraland (MANA) Price Up 17.1% This Week

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 11th. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $139.38 million and $52.30 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Decentraland has traded up 17.1% against the dollar. One Decentraland token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0933 or 0.00000275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Decentraland alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00041543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005648 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00037488 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.41 or 0.00325239 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,338.93 or 0.03944091 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014148 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Decentraland Profile

Decentraland (CRYPTO:MANA) is a token. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,947,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,494,078,068 tokens. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org

Decentraland Token Trading

Decentraland can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentraland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentraland and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.