DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Trading 13.5% Higher

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA)’s stock price shot up 13.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.77. 587,172 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 355,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of DAVIDsTEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a market cap of $72.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 3.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.28.

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.84 million during the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a negative return on equity of 474.13% and a negative net margin of 21.35%.

DAVIDsTEA Company Profile (NASDAQ:DTEA)

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. The company offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food, as well as tea beverages, such as hot or iced tea, and tea lattes.

