Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

DRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.90.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

NYSE:DRI opened at $125.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $126.22.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $299,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at $234,714.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $95,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180 shares in the company, valued at $17,112.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $726,897. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,652,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $125,207,000 after purchasing an additional 774,221 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 280.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 23,919 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 193,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after buying an additional 33,741 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.