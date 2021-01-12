Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Receives $219.44 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $219.44.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total value of $5,735,074.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,154,025.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 26,784 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,385 shares of company stock valued at $25,081,562. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in Danaher by 75.6% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 48.9% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $244.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.79. Danaher has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $248.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

