Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Receives $20.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.57.

Several research firms have recently commented on DAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Dana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America lowered Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

In related news, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $589,209.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,719.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James D. Kellett sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $32,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at $49,534.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Dana by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 71,292 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dana by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 8,801 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,303,000 after acquiring an additional 345,783 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Dana in the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dana during the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Dana stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.02. Dana has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $22.52. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -434.91, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dana will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

