Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Dana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.35. Dana posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 53.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dana will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays lowered Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Dana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America lowered Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

Dana stock opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -434.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.02. Dana has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $22.52.

In related news, CAO James D. Kellett sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $32,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at $49,534.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $589,209.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,719.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Dana by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dana by 10.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Dana by 1.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Dana by 2.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 74,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Dana by 54.9% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

