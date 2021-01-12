Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 84,148 Shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 66.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,148 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Hanger worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Hanger during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Hanger by 7.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Hanger during the third quarter worth about $82,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Hanger by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Hanger during the third quarter worth about $549,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HNGR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hanger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hanger from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

HNGR stock opened at $23.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28. Hanger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $27.74. The firm has a market cap of $889.46 million, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.65.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.30. Hanger had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 237.97%. The firm had revenue of $256.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.01 million. Equities analysts predict that Hanger, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hanger Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

