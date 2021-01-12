Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 83,190 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. decreased its stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 73.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,190 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Gray Television during the third quarter valued at $881,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 74.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 2.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 600,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,381,000 after buying an additional 17,116 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 130.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 306,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after buying an additional 173,394 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 772,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,777,000 after buying an additional 11,949 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gray Television alerts:

GTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gray Television currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In other news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 18,410 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $341,873.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 327,178 shares in the company, valued at $6,075,695.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 10.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GTN opened at $17.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.31. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $23.07.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $604.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.88 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.