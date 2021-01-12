Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 831,108 Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. decreased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 89.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 831,108 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 0.25% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 247,542 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 668,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 208,832 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $713,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 228.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 12,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

In related news, CEO Jay H. Shah purchased 5,300 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,175.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,471.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 3,412 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $27,807.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,481.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HT opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $14.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.41.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.80). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.