Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 71,655 Shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. decreased its position in shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 73.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,660 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 71,655 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 0.14% of First Community Bankshares worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Community Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $1,841,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in First Community Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $293,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Community Bankshares by 78.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 15,602 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in First Community Bankshares by 27.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 8,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Community Bankshares by 11.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 7,564 shares in the last quarter. 36.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of First Community Bankshares from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of First Community Bankshares stock opened at $22.82 on Tuesday. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $31.32. The firm has a market cap of $404.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.50.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 million. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 24.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

