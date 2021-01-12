Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 3,551 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,551 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,973,883 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,805,342,000 after buying an additional 1,142,080 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,431,862 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $605,302,000 after purchasing an additional 151,859 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,587,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $446,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142,130 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,820,664 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $370,644,000 after purchasing an additional 31,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,084,086 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $166,961,000 after purchasing an additional 159,584 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $45.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.14, a PEG ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $65.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

