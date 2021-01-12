Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 129,705 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 77.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 129,705 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 46.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 11,150 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 47.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after acquiring an additional 184,287 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Marten Transport during the third quarter valued at about $453,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 35.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 48.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Jerry M. Bauer acquired 7,070 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $107,817.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP John H. Turner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRTN opened at $17.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.07. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $20.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average of $17.40.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $216.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. This is a positive change from Marten Transport’s previous None dividend of $0.45. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

