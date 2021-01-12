D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. cut its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,537 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 163,037 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $33,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.0% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.7% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 7.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank OH lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $68.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,615,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274,974. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.81. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $81.21.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $34,817.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,817.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,214. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. Truist upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.09.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

