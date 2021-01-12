Cypress Capital Group Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cypress Capital Group lessened its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 9.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 718,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,370,000 after buying an additional 60,829 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 365.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after buying an additional 63,588 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 98,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,037,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 29.6% in the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 20,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.87.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.76. The stock had a trading volume of 495,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,885,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.98. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The stock has a market cap of $77.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

