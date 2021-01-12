Cypress Capital Group Has $2.10 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 37,097 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 36,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 25,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 10,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.46. 917,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,112,613. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $69.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.60.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.30.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

