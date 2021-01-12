Cypress Capital Group Has $10.34 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 1.6% of Cypress Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 10,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Mastercard by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 627 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.09, for a total transaction of $27,007,827.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,336,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,701,457,673.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 524,958 shares of company stock valued at $167,058,606. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $11.73 on Tuesday, reaching $336.47. 129,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,411,726. The company has a market capitalization of $335.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.20, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $340.81 and a 200 day moving average of $328.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MA. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.61.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

