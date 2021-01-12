Cypress Capital Group Grows Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, December 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.92.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $235.94. The company had a trading volume of 37,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,592. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.35 and its 200 day moving average is $238.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97. The company has a market capitalization of $137.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

