Cypress Capital Group Cuts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cypress Capital Group cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,041 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 34,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,294,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,442,000 after buying an additional 411,034 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 998.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 81,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 74,401 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $880,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 39,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.61. 667,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,847,633. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.10. The stock has a market cap of $203.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on T shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.40.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.