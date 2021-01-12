Cypress Capital Group Boosts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up 2.1% of Cypress Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $14,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. United Bank grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,811 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Truist increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Eli Lilly and from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.13.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $6.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.12. The stock had a trading volume of 148,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,491,763. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $117.06 and a 1-year high of $189.30. The firm has a market cap of $171.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.51 and its 200-day moving average is $153.19.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

