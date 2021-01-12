Cypress Capital Group Acquires 742 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 27,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.11. The company had a trading volume of 114,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,950. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CL. Truist raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.58.

In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 20,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $1,698,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,992.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $591,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,529 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

