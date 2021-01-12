Cypress Capital Group Acquires 3,532 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,369 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 1.2% of Cypress Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tatro Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,127 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in Walmart by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 1,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.03. 262,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,431,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.82.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $229,130,268.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,842,381.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,475,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,388,575,145 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

