CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.18.

NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $6.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $451.21 million, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.45. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $9.06.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). As a group, research analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boxer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Foresite Capital Management III LLC grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC now owns 1,641,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,887,000 after acquiring an additional 41,846 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,640,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,877,000 after acquiring an additional 226,043 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,012,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 520,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 84,488 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

