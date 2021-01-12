Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Short Interest Up 3,784.2% in December

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, an increase of 3,784.2% from the December 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 404,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of CLXPF opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26. Cybin has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $1.96.

Cybin Company Profile

Cybin Corp. engages in the research and development of psychedelic and medicinal products. The company offers medical mushroom-psilocybin extracts infused psychedelic medicines under the brand JOURNEY. It serves psychedelic, pharmaceutical, and nutraceutical sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

