CyberMiles Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.48 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 11th. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $7.48 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.78 or 0.00395204 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,532.42 or 0.99777918 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00015108 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003861 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017086 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003259 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

CyberMiles Coin Trading

CyberMiles can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

