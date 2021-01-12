Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Customers Bancorp is a bank holding company of Customers Bank, a state-chartered bank in Pennsylvania. It provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals and families. The company offers depository products, commercial lending products, specialty lending products and consumer lending. In addition, the company offers other financial services, including Internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier services, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and positive pay services, as well as cash management services comprising account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. The bank has its branches in Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey. Customers Bancorp is headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CUBI. BidaskClub upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Customers Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE CUBI traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.90. 137,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,322. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $24.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $692.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.55.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.48. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $141.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.11 million. As a group, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $47,841.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 9,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total value of $132,188.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,920 shares of company stock valued at $336,103. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 67.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 186.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 296.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

