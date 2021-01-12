Crypto.com Coin Reaches One Day Volume of $94.37 Million (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. During the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Crypto.com Coin has a market cap of $1.43 billion and $94.37 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto.com Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0632 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges including Huobi Korea, HitBTC, Fatbtc and Bibox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00042070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005365 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00040393 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,383.46 or 0.04167468 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.38 or 0.00341537 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00013972 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00013909 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Token Profile

Crypto.com Coin (CRYPTO:CRO) is a token. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,652,968,035 tokens. The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

Crypto.com Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Huobi Korea, Dcoin, Upbit, Bithumb Global, DigiFinex, BigONE, CoinTiger, ABCC, IDEX, Fatbtc, Bithumb, DDEX, OceanEx, CPDAX, HitBTC, KuCoin, Huobi Global, Indodax, OKEx, GOPAX, BiteBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

