Crown Trading Up 16.2% Over Last 7 Days (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. One Crown coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0873 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular exchanges. Crown has a market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $14,236.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crown has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,282.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.75 or 0.01373894 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $191.01 or 0.00541355 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00043537 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.07 or 0.00178757 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001695 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003412 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Crown Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,353,540 coins. The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Crown

Crown can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.