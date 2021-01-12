CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, AR Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $275.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $160.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CrowdStrike from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. FBN Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $182.96.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $232.24 on Monday. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $234.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.11.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 31,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $6,287,254.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total transaction of $631,483.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,103,119 shares of company stock worth $198,034,978 over the last three months. 11.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 80.0% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 92.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

