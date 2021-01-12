Critical Analysis: RAIT Financial Trust (OTCMKTS:RASF) & Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) and RAIT Financial Trust (OTCMKTS:RASF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.0% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of RAIT Financial Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of RAIT Financial Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Vornado Realty Trust and RAIT Financial Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vornado Realty Trust $1.92 billion 3.50 $3.15 billion $3.49 10.11 RAIT Financial Trust $49.26 million 0.00 -$123.46 million N/A N/A

Vornado Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than RAIT Financial Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Vornado Realty Trust and RAIT Financial Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vornado Realty Trust 21.78% 2.23% 0.79% RAIT Financial Trust -236.67% -114.49% -10.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Vornado Realty Trust and RAIT Financial Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vornado Realty Trust 4 7 1 0 1.75 RAIT Financial Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $43.82, indicating a potential upside of 24.24%. Given Vornado Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Vornado Realty Trust is more favorable than RAIT Financial Trust.

Volatility & Risk

Vornado Realty Trust has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RAIT Financial Trust has a beta of 4.5, indicating that its share price is 350% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vornado Realty Trust beats RAIT Financial Trust on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019. In 2012, Vornado commemorated 50 years on the NYSE.

About RAIT Financial Trust

RAIT Financial Trust is an internally-managed real estate investment trust focused on providing debt financing options to owners of commercial real estate throughout the United States.

