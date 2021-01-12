Critical Analysis: ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) and Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH)

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) and Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

ARCA biopharma has a beta of 2.81, indicating that its stock price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aspira Women’s Health has a beta of 3.28, indicating that its stock price is 228% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ARCA biopharma and Aspira Women’s Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARCA biopharma N/A N/A -$5.48 million N/A N/A Aspira Women’s Health $4.54 million 138.25 -$15.24 million ($0.18) -33.50

ARCA biopharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aspira Women’s Health.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.4% of ARCA biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of Aspira Women’s Health shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of ARCA biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Aspira Women’s Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ARCA biopharma and Aspira Women’s Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARCA biopharma N/A -31.28% -29.34% Aspira Women’s Health -337.05% -169.68% -103.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ARCA biopharma and Aspira Women’s Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARCA biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Aspira Women’s Health 0 1 2 0 2.67

About ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to developing and commercializing genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate, Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride) is pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist, which is in the development for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in certain patients who also have heart failure (HF). The company also engages in the development of AB171, a thiol-substituted isosorbide mononitrate for the treatment of HF and peripheral arterial disease. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc., together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer. It also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for specific women's health diseases. In addition, the company owns and operates ASPiRA LABS, a lab that specializes in applying biomarker-based technologies to address critical needs in the management of gynecologic cancers and disease. Further, it is developing diagnostic algorithms, as well as a high-risk screening algorithm for patients who are genetically predisposed to ovarian cancer. Aspira Women's Health Inc. has entered into a collaborative research agreement with Baylor Genetics to co-develop a novel ovarian cancer early-detection test. It serves physicians, physician office laboratories, and hospital laboratories. The company was formerly known as Vermillion, Inc. and changed its name to Aspira Women's Health Inc. in June 2020. Aspira Women's Health Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

